Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.93% to Rs 910.16 crore

Net loss of Gayatri Projects reported to Rs 80.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 83.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 910.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1151.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 58.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 160.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 3438.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3463.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

910.161151.133438.623463.155.5913.7910.4415.20-54.33104.3827.16250.95-86.6487.59-63.76185.04-80.9983.99-58.11160.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)