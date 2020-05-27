Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 54.95 points or 0.86% at 6423.66 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.1%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.65%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.17%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.63%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.55%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.78%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.52%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2 or 0% at 30610.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.35 points or 0.07% at 9022.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.64 points or 0.22% at 10566.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.72 points or 0.34% at 3761.16.

On BSE,631 shares were trading in green, 738 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)