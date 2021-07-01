Birlasoft achieves Advanced Consulting Partner status in AWS Partner Network

Birlasoft announced that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Achieving AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status further strengthens Birlasoft's cloud portfolio and will enable the company to leverage AWS to accelerate its enterprise clients' digital transformation journeys.

With over three decades of enterprise digital and IT services experience, Birlasoft has pioneered various transformational projects for global customers.

Through strategic investment in the cloud, Birlasoft has been instrumental in helping clients meet their business goals in an accelerated manner and enabling them to deliver improved experiences to their end customers

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Birlasoft will continue to build new solutions and offerings on AWS for its clients, including end-to-end transformation services with special focus on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Application Modernization, and Large Data Centre Migrations. Leveraging its domain depth combined with AWS cloud, Birlasoft will make focused investments in developing platforms and solutions for industries where the need for digitalization is much higher and will enable speedier transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)