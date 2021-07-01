TCS expands its strategic partnership with Royal London

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its strategic partnership with Royal London, the largest mutual life insurance, pensions and investment company in the UK, to help the latter transform its pensions platform estate and deliver market-leading services to members and customers.

TCS has been engaged with Royal London in various consulting, innovative, thought leadership engagements as well as strategic programs like DevOps initiatives, platform simplification and migration, and Run transformation to enable the insurer to adapt swiftly to future needs.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will work collaboratively with Royal London to support its ambition to transform into a data-driven and digitally nimble insurer.

TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) and Location Independent Agile model to help the company achieve its digital strategy, gain business agility, and drive deeper customer relationships. TCS will also enable technology transformation to rationalise the IT estate, increase the pace of change, enhance operational resilience, and reduce risk exposure.

