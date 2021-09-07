Birlasoft announces global, strategic partnership with Freshworks Inc

Birlasoft and Freshworks Inc., a software company, announced their global, strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises provide enhanced customer experience management services to customers through new-age digital transformation solutions.

This partnership will focus on developing capabilities and innovative, niche-industry solutions to help enterprise clients address their transformation challenges and drive value and success at scale.

Freshworks takes a fresh approach to building and delivering software for customer relationship and IT service management that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end-user. Birlasoft will expand business capabilities and improve the end-user experience by integrating the solutions from partners like Freshworks.

Ashutosh Mankar, vice president, infrastructure and cloud technology services of Birlasoft said, "The past few years have seen enterprises put a premium on their digital transformation plans, considering the speed of digital adoption within the business ecosystem and the ROI it can deliver for enterprises. Our strategic partnership with Freshworks Inc. will act as a safe springboard for customers who are keen to reimagine customer experiences, strengthen relationship management, and reap benefits from agile digital transformation programs."

Birlasoft provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 101% jump in net profit to Rs 113.64 crore on a 3.4% rise in net sales to Rs 945.32 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Birlasoft were up 0.76% at Rs 412.35 on BSE.

