Volumes spurt at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 September 2021.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd notched up volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 127.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6826 shares. The stock slipped 0.24% to Rs.816.50. Volumes stood at 23501 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 43.76 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 62.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70449 shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.367.30. Volumes stood at 36016 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd registered volume of 4.2 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 22.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18636 shares. The stock slipped 0.65% to Rs.5,248.30. Volumes stood at 7034 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd notched up volume of 5.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 22.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25868 shares. The stock slipped 0.94% to Rs.4,113.80. Volumes stood at 16312 shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd recorded volume of 62.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.65% to Rs.466.15. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session.

