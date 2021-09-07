L&T's construction arm bags significant contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction arm secured a 'significant' order for its water & effluent treatment business in India.

The business has won an order from a state-utility organization to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villlages. The scope comprises tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main & distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections, etc. including allied electromechanical & automation works.

In addition to this order, the business is executing water supply schemes in several rural areas, across various states. According L&T's classification, the value of the said contracts lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T's consolidated net profit soared 141.2% to Rs 1,556.18 crore on a 38% jump in net sales to Rs 29,334.73 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of L&T rose 0.14% to Rs 1,697.25 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

