Birlasoft partners with Google Cloud

Birlasoft has entered into a global partnership with Google Cloud to enable enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Birlasoft has been focusing on driving the benefits of cloud transformation to its customers through enhanced business integration and expanded business value chain.

Birlasoft has been closely working with its customers on their digital transformation journeys across its chosen industry verticals - Manufacturing, Life Sciences, BFSI, and Energy and Utilities.

Leveraging Birlasoft's expertise on Google Cloud's technology offerings will enable customers across various verticals to meet their cloud priorities with speed.

