Black Box jumps after board intimates stock split

Black Box rallied 4.46% to Rs 900.30 after the board on Monday, 14 March 2022 will consider and approve the sub-division of equity shares of Rs 10 each into shares of lower face value.

Black Box's consolidated net profit dropped 58.2% to Rs 15.38 crore on a 11.8% surge in net sales to Rs 1,387.41 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Black Box, formerly known as AGC Networks, is an IT consulting and software firm.

