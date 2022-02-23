S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Narayani Steels Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd and Veeram Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2022.

Narayani Steels Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd and Veeram Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2022.

S.M. Gold Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 159.5 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narayani Steels Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 9.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28028 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd tumbled 7.91% to Rs 229.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5947 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd pared 6.10% to Rs 67. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77200 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 113.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)