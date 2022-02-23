Ugro Capital to consider raising funds via NCDs on Feb. 28

The Investment and Borrowing Committee of the board of Ugro Capital is scheduled to meet on Monday, 28 February 2022 to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through public issue.
The company had achieved Asset under Management (AuM) worth Rs 2,590 crore in December 2021 as against Rs 1,128 crore in December 2020, growing 129.60% Y-o-Y (year-on-year). Disbursements jumped 191.54% to Rs 414 crore in December 2021 as against Rs 142 crore in December 2020. During this period, Ugro Capital entered into a 1,000 crore co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India (CBI) across majority of its products.
Ugro Capital had maintained a healthy liquidity position, raising Rs 355 crore of fresh sanctions during December 2021 with total liabilities standing at approx. Rs 1,929 crore as of December 2021. The firm added 6 new lenders during December 2021 thereby further diversifying its lender base to a total of 50 lenders.
Ugro Capital's net profit declined 80.33% to Rs 3.38 crore on 80.07% rise in total income to Rs 62.70 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Ugro Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses. The company has raised about Rs 2,500 crore of equity & debt capital from marquee private equity investors, family offices, banks and other financial Institution over last 3 years.
Shares of Ugro Capital lost 0.29% to Rs 189 on BSE.
