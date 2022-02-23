Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 74.55 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd tumbled 4.07% to Rs 1082. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11065 shares in the past one month.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd lost 3.05% to Rs 1200. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5671 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shed 2.83% to Rs 163.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd dropped 2.77% to Rs 314.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12464 shares in the past one month.

