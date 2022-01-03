Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 January 2022.

Black Box Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 983.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1217 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 15.95% to Rs 1182.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17916 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd soared 12.90% to Rs 1266.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 873 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd exploded 11.16% to Rs 153.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd gained 10.33% to Rs 2876.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11061 shares in the past one month.

