NCC spurts after bagging new orders in Dec

NCC jumped 2.99% to Rs 72.40 after the company received five new orders totalling to Rs 1898 crore in the month of December 2021.

Out of the five orders received NCC said three orders of Rs 988 crore pertain to building division and balance two orders of Rs 910 crore pertain to water division. The orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 76.33% to Rs 113.91 crore on a 51.11% increase in net sales to Rs 2,581.37 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)