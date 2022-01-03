SSWL records 25% YoY growth in Dec'21 turnover

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) said that it had achieved net turnover of Rs 234.54 crore in December 2021 as against Rs 187.59 crore in December 2020, recording a growth of 25.03% YoY.
The company's gross turnover increased by 24.43% to Rs 285.19 crore in December 2021 from Rs 229.19 crore in December 2020.
On the segmental front, maximum growth was recorded in the exports segment (up 118% YoY) in December 2021, followed by Alloy Wheels segment (up 44% YoY) and 2 & 3 Wheelers segment (up 27% YoY). The tractor segment recorded a degrowth of 29% on a YoY basis during the period under review.
SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
The company's net profit soared 347.9% to Rs 62.80 crore on a 136.7% surge in net sales to Rs 958.04 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip fell 1.03% to currently trade at Rs 852 on the BSE.
