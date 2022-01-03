Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

-
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 70.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1607 shares
SIS Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 January 2022.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 70.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1607 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.1,264.90. Volumes stood at 774 shares in the last session.
SIS Ltd registered volume of 2.95 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 59.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4941 shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.467.85. Volumes stood at 4464 shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 16.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15046 shares. The stock dropped 2.34% to Rs.575.00. Volumes stood at 29041 shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 23437 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1952 shares. The stock gained 1.39% to Rs.4,939.30. Volumes stood at 1618 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd registered volume of 31.52 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.64% to Rs.46.90. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.
