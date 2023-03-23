Black Box Ltd Slides 2.66%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.02%

Black Box Ltd has lost 20.3% over last one month compared to 9.56% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.62% drop in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd fell 2.66% today to trade at Rs 91.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.02% to quote at 27759.97. The index is down 9.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 1.97% and Coforge Ltd lost 1.81% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 22.91 % over last one year compared to the 0.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has lost 20.3% over last one month compared to 9.56% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1215 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5006 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 199.25 on 16 May 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.4 on 21 Mar 2023.

