Sirca Paint board to mull bonus issue on 29th March

The paint maker's board will consider a bonus share issue on 29 March 2023.

In the same meeting, the board will also consider increase in the authorised share capital of the company; and any other business with the permission of the chairman.

Sirca Paints India is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of wood coatings and other decorative paints, under its owned or exclusively licensed brands such as Sirca, Unico, San Marco and DuranteVivan.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 14.96% to Rs 10.53 crore on 22.59% increase in net sales to Rs 65.22 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of Sirca Paints India fell 0.10% to Rs 631 on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

