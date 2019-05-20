BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Sumeet Industries Ltd, TRF Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2019.
BLB Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 4.2 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3062 shares in the past one month.
Sumeet Industries Ltd soared 19.42% to Rs 3.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11137 shares in the past one month.
TRF Ltd surged 17.21% to Rs 133.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8014 shares in the past one month.
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd added 16.71% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1602 shares in the past one month.
Hubtown Ltd advanced 16.30% to Rs 29.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4785 shares in the past one month.
