Genesys International Corporation Ltd Slips 3.36%

has lost 20.23% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX

fell 3.36% today to trade at Rs 77.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector is down 0.57% to quote at 15320.62. The is down 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 2.27% and Ltd lost 1.35% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 16.03 % over last one year compared to the 10.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 20.23% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 326 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1515 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263 on 30 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 76.1 on 20 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)