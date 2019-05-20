Volumes jump at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

Technologies Ltd saw volume of 54851 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 43.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1259 shares

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, EIH Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 May 2019.

Technologies Ltd saw volume of 54851 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 43.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1259 shares. The stock dropped 1.41% to Rs.437.00. Volumes stood at 1217 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 16.42 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.29% to Rs.395.10. Volumes stood at 86298 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 78337 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 10.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7343 shares. The stock increased 6.78% to Rs.122.00. Volumes stood at 10286 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 66310 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6231 shares. The stock rose 1.08% to Rs.182.40. Volumes stood at 2172 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 14744 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2967 shares. The stock rose 7.67% to Rs.485.00. Volumes stood at 4302 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)