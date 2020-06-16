Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 65967.46 croreNet loss of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3340.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 65967.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67713.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.56% to Rs 2638.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6690.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 267923.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 274255.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65967.4667713.29 -3 267923.75274255.23 -2 OPM %-1.327.82 -1.944.20 - PBDT-815.805914.36 PL 5747.0913124.50 -56 PBT-1649.935066.97 PL 2377.2210039.20 -76 NP-27.633340.03 PL 2638.736690.63 -61
