BLS International launches immigration consultancy for Canada

BLS International Services has recently launched immigration consultancy for individuals and families who want to migrate to Canada.

The company plans to leverage its domestic network in states such as Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and other countries such as UAE, Malaysia and Singapore.

BLS International will initiate immigration consultancy for candidates through various programs such as express entry program, Quebec selected workers program, provincial nominee program, temporary foreign worker program, provincial nominee program and Canadian investor immigration program.

Additionally, the company will also process assessment reports to check the eligibility of the interested candidates and recommend accordingly. BLS targets to process over ~800 to ~1000 applications by next year.

