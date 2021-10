BLS International to undertake visa application processing for Brazil

From its centres in Delhi and Mumbai

BLS International announced today that it has been authorized by The Embassy of Brazil in India for visa application processing. Under this mandate, the company will be accepting visa applications from centres in Delhi and Mumbai in India.

BLS will initiate Brazil visa processing along with several convenience services like photocopy, photograph, courier, form filling, etc. This is in addition to the robust portfolio of visa, passport, consular and citizen services of BLS International with over 46 client governments spread across 66 countries. This reflects company's focus on efficiency and continuous excellence in its operations. Brazil has opened its borders from 5 October 2021.

