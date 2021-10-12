Texmaco Rail & Engineering update on proposed rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering approves rights issue of shares
Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.40 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives revision in credit ratings
Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.09 crore in the June 2021 quarter
PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Issue opens on 01 November 2021Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that the committee of the company on 09 October 2021 approved the following terms of the proposed rights issue:
Issue size - 7,15,26,643 equity shares, for an amount aggregating up to Rs 164,51,12,789 (assuming full subscription).
Rights issue price - Rs 23 per rights equity share (including premium of Rs 22 per share)
Rights entitlement ratio - 2:7 (two shares for every seven shares held as on record date)
Record date - 22 October 2021
Issue opening date - 01 November 2021
Issue closing date - 15 November 2021
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU