HCL Technologies expands its strategic partnership with Google Cloud

To launch healthcare and life sciences solutions

HCL Technologies (HCL) has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for customers.

This partnership will deliver the best of HCL and Google Cloud's deep health care and life sciences domain capabilities and investments through co-innovation and address the shifts in the industry.

HCL will establish a joint center of excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud with industry subject matter experts and Google Cloud-certified ideapreneurs to deliver solutions for payer, provider, medtech and biopharma customers. HCL's Google Cloud Native Labs will help accelerate these solutions with Google Cloud support, which is positioned to deliver solutions through its native data and AI offerings and its security capabilities across the healthcare and life sciences value chain.

HCL's CoE will develop solutions that address critical industry issues, such as interoperability, data governance and security, while delivering a superior customer experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)