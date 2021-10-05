BLS Intl jumps on renewing visa contract with Royal Thai Embassy

BLS International Services rose 3.63% to Rs 275.40 after the company said it signed renewal contract with Royal Thai Embassy for visa services.

BLS International announced today (5 October) that its contract with Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi for visa services has been renewed last week.

BLS will be accepting visa applications for Thailand from various cities of India including New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, North East, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jammu & Kashmir.

BLS will be providing Thai visa application services along with several value-added services like form filling assistance, premium lounge, primetime submission, SMS tracking, photocopy & printing, photographs, travel insurance, tourism desk and courier services for the convenience of the applicants.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.33 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged 242.41% to Rs to Rs 178.53 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

BLS International Services is a global services partner for governments and citizens in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.

