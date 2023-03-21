Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 269.62 points or 0.72% at 37744.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.26%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.19%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.16%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.98%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.13%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.6%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.53%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.84 or 0.35% at 57830.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51 points or 0.3% at 17039.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.89 points or 0.39% at 27004.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.39 points or 0.22% at 8523.79.

On BSE,1803 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

