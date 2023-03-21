Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 15.39 points or 1.01% at 1535.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, HFCL Ltd (up 1.57%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.38%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.08%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.08%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.89%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.8%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.64%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.48%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.19%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.84 or 0.35% at 57830.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51 points or 0.3% at 17039.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.89 points or 0.39% at 27004.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.39 points or 0.22% at 8523.79.

On BSE,1803 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

