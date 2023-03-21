Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 26.28 points or 0.53% at 4942.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, NACL Industries Ltd (up 6.51%), Aarti Surfactants Ltd (up 5.46%),Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 5%),Valiant Organics Ltd (up 4.23%),Mangalam Organics Ltd (up 4.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Navin Fluorine International Ltd (up 3.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 3.34%), Birla Corporation Ltd (up 2.98%), Solar Industries India Ltd (up 2.8%), and Supreme Petrochem Ltd (up 2.68%).

On the other hand, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (down 1.98%), Vinati Organics Ltd (down 1.74%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 1.67%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.84 or 0.35% at 57830.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51 points or 0.3% at 17039.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.89 points or 0.39% at 27004.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.39 points or 0.22% at 8523.79.

On BSE,1803 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

