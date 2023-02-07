JUST IN
Blue Star intimates about cyber-attack

Blue Star had detected a cyber-attack at certain locations.

The technical team had taken all necessary precautions to retrieve and restore the systems.

The company has not found any material impact on the operations of the Company due to this incident. All its systems are operational.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:09 IST

