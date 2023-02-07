Board of Xpro India approves investment in a solar power SPV

At meeting held on 06 February 2023

The Board of Xpro India at its meeting held on 06 February 2023 has approved equity investment upto Rs. 2 crore in Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with Tata Power Renewal Energy for Sourcing Solar Power through Open Access for Ranjangaon Unit of the Company under Group Captive Scheme.

