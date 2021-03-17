Blue Star launches new range of affordable split air conditioners

Blue Star announced the launch of its new range of 'Mass Premium' split air conditioners.

The company has strategically repositioned its brand to include 'Mass Premium' category with intent to expand its market reach and target the mass market.

The new range comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split air conditioners that are available at attractive prices starting from Rs 25,990/- for a 0.80TR 3-star inverter split AC. The ACs are available in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.80TR to 2TR.

