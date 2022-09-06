Blue Star secures two orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

-
The first order, valued at Rs 203 crores, is a turnkey project including maintenance works for Tunnel Ventilation System (TVS) and Environmental Control System (ECS), as well as SCADA works for six underground stations and associated tunnel sections in Reach-6 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-II.
The six underground stations include Vellara Junction, M G Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, and Tannery Road.
The second order, valued at Rs 187 crores, is also a turnkey project for Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) works including hydraulics, fire safety systems, and backup power systems for five underground stations, associated tunnel sections, and five elevated stations in Reach-6 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase-II. The five underground stations include Vellara Junction, M G Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, and Pottery Town; and the five elevated stations namely Swagath Road, J P Nagar 4th Phase, IIMB, Hulimavu, and Kalena Agrahara.
