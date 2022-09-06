Tilaknagar Industries launches a premium variant of Mansion House Brandy

Tilaknagar Industries today announced the unveiling of Mansion House Reserve French Style Brandy, the premium variant of its flagship brand, Mansion House.

The unique feature of the exclusive Mansion House Reserve French Style Brandy is its blend which is made from special kind of 'Ugni Blanc' grapes handpicked from the Sahyadris in India that impart a slightly sweetish and lingering taste to the blend.

This premium launch comes right after the unveiling of India's first premium flavoured brandy by TI under its renowned Mansion House brand.

