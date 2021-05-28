Board of 3M India approves change in CFO

-
-
At meeting held on 28 May 2021The Board of 3M India at its meeting held on 28 May 2021 has accepted the resignation of Mamta Janak Gore (DIN: 08792863) as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 31 May 2021, consequent upon her taking up a new role within 3M Group from 01 June 021. However, Mamta Janak Gore will continue as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 01 June 2021. Accordingly, the designation of Mamta Janak Gore will be changed from Whole time Director & CFO to Non-Executive Non Independent Director with effect from 01 June 2021.
The Board appointed Vidya Sarathy (PAN: AAHPV7051R) as Chief Financial Officer and also as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 01 June 2021.
