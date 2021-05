Board of 3M India approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 28 May 2021

The Board of 3M India at its meeting held on 28 May 2021 has accepted the resignation of Mamta Janak Gore (DIN: 08792863) as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 31 May 2021, consequent upon her taking up a new role within 3M Group from 01 June 021. However, Mamta Janak Gore will continue as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 01 June 2021. Accordingly, the designation of Mamta Janak Gore will be changed from Whole time Director & CFO to Non-Executive Non Independent Director with effect from 01 June 2021.

The Board appointed Vidya Sarathy (PAN: AAHPV7051R) as Chief Financial Officer and also as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 01 June 2021.

