AstraZeneca Pharma India terminates distribution services agreement with Sun Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma India announced that in 2016 the company had entered into a distribution services agreement with Sun Pharma Laboratories (Sun Pharma) for the distribution of Dapagliflozin, an innovative Type 2 diabetes medicine, in India. Under the said Agreement, Sun Pharma promoted and distributed Dapagliflozin under the brand name Oxra.
Sun Pharma also gained the rights to promote and distribute the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand name Oxramet and the combination of Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin under the brand name Oxraduo.
Now, AstraZeneca India and Sun Pharma have discontinued its existing Distribution Services Agreement signed in 2016 by entering into a Transition Supply Agreement with effect from 28 May 2021. Under the Transition Supply Agreement, Sun Pharma will continue to promote and distribute Dapagliflozin and the combinations of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand Oxra and Oxramet until such period of time as mutually agreed between the parties, post which all supplies to Sun Pharma from AstraZeneca India shall cease.
AstraZeneca India will continue to independently market Dapagliflozin, the combinations of Dapagliflozin and Metformin as well as Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin in India under the brand names Forxiga Xigduo and Qtern respectively
