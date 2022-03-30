Board of 3M India approves resignation company secretary and compliance officer

-
On 30 March 2022The Board of 3M India at its meeting held on 30 March 2022 has approved the resignation of V Srinivasan from the post of company secretary and compliance officer of the company on 10 May 2022. The Board approved the appointment of Vidya Sarathy, the CFO of the company as the compliance officer with effect from 11 May 2022.
