Goodluck India receives upgrade in credit rating for bank facilities

Goodluck India has received upgraded credit rating from CRISIL on its bank loan facilities.

CRISIL upgraded the Company's long-term rating from BBB/Positive to A-/Stable, and the shortterm rating from A3+ to A2+.

The change in rating reflects substantial improvement in the business and financial profile of Goodluck. The improvement is supported by significant increase in scale of operations, healthy order book and sustained operating margin.

