Godrej Properties acquires 58 acres of land in Nagpur

Godrej Properties today announced that it has acquired 58 acres of land in Nagpur.

The development on this land will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq. ft.

The project has good connectivity to Nagpur Airport and the Nagpur - Hyderabad highway with well established social infrastructure in the vicinity. Nagpur has many prominent infrastructure projects like the Metro Rail project, IT and manufacturing facilities in MIHAN SEZ and Airport Cargo Hub, along with the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg which will further boost national connectivity and the related demand for quality residential units.

