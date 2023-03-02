Board of Anant Raj to consider fund raising options

On 04 March 2023

The Board of Anant Raj will meet on 04 March 2023 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, convertible/non- convertible/redeemable/non- redeemable debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches/series.

