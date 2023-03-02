JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

EKI Energy Services collaborates with UK-based Inclusive Energy
Business Standard

Board of Anant Raj to consider fund raising options

Capital Market 

On 04 March 2023

The Board of Anant Raj will meet on 04 March 2023 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, convertible/non- convertible/redeemable/non- redeemable debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches/series.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU