Board of Anant Raj to consider fund raising options

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties gains on acquiring 62-acres of land in Kurukshetra
Godrej Properties acquires 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana
Anant Raj jumps 16% in four days
Yogi Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, PNB, Infibeam Avenues in focus
-
On 04 March 2023The Board of Anant Raj will meet on 04 March 2023 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, convertible/non- convertible/redeemable/non- redeemable debt securities on private placement basis in one or more tranches/series.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU