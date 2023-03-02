Paradeep Phosphates to shut down its granulation trains for maintenance

-
ALSO READ
Knowledge Marine bags additional work order from Dredging Corp.
NTPC commences operation of 1st unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station
Goa Carbon Paradeep unit resumes operations
Paradeep Phosphates slides as Q2 PAT declines 71% YoY
NTPC commissions first unit of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3X660 MW)
-
With effect from 01 March 2023Paradeep Phosphates announced that the company's six granulation trains of phosphatic fertilizers located at Pardeep, Odisha and Goa will undergo shutdown in phased manner w.e.f. 1 March 2023 to carry out the regular annual shut down maintenance activities. Company assumes the 50% of the total capacity utilization of the said granulation trains during the month of March 2023.
The Company expects completion of the maintenance activities of all six granulation trains in phased manner by end of March, 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU