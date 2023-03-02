Paradeep Phosphates to shut down its granulation trains for maintenance

With effect from 01 March 2023

Paradeep Phosphates announced that the company's six granulation trains of phosphatic fertilizers located at Pardeep, Odisha and Goa will undergo shutdown in phased manner w.e.f. 1 March 2023 to carry out the regular annual shut down maintenance activities. Company assumes the 50% of the total capacity utilization of the said granulation trains during the month of March 2023.

The Company expects completion of the maintenance activities of all six granulation trains in phased manner by end of March, 2023.

