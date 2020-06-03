JUST IN
Board of Aurobindo Pharma approves transfer of biosimilar business to subsidiary

At meeting held on 03 June 2020

The Board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 03 June 2020 has approved the transfer of business of Biosimilars and its related Research & Development and manufacturing facilities located at survey No. 77 & 78, Indrakaran Village, Kandi Mandai, Sanga Reddy District (Telangana) (Business Undertaking) of the Company, on a going concern basis, to its wholly owned subsidiary, 'CuraTeQ Biologics' (CuraTeQ) through execution of a business transfer agreement.

