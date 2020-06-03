Tata Chemicals update on scheme of merger

Tata Chemicals announced the pursuant to the NCLT approval for scheme of merger by absorption of Bio Energy Venture - 1 (Mauritius) (100% subsidiary of the company) into the company, Bio Energy Venture - 1 (Mauritius) has been removed from the Register of Companies at Mauritius w.e.f. 23 April 2020.

The Company has also made necessary filings with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai as regards to filing of NCLT Order in respect of the merger under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Scheme of Merger by Absorption is effective from 01 June 2020 and the Appointed Date of the Scheme is 01 April 2019.

