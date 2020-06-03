Quess Corp acquires further 25% stake in Terrier Security Services (India)

Increases its total shareholding to 74%Quess Corp has completed the additional acquisition of 25% equity shares in Terrier Security Services (India) ("TSSIPL"), an associate company of Quess Corp ("Quess") from Heptagon Technologies, another associate of Quess. The shareholding of Quess in "TSSIPL" stands increased from existing 49% to 74%, thereby making TSSIPL a subsidiary of Quess effective 01 June 2020.
