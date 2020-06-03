JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Consumer Durables shares gain
Business Standard

Quess Corp acquires further 25% stake in Terrier Security Services (India)

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Increases its total shareholding to 74%

Quess Corp has completed the additional acquisition of 25% equity shares in Terrier Security Services (India) ("TSSIPL"), an associate company of Quess Corp ("Quess") from Heptagon Technologies, another associate of Quess. The shareholding of Quess in "TSSIPL" stands increased from existing 49% to 74%, thereby making TSSIPL a subsidiary of Quess effective 01 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU