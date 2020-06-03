Minda Industries receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

On 01 June 2020

Minda Industries announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench, New Delhi ('NCLT') has made the pronouncement of the order on 01 June, 2020, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary companies namely (1) M J Casting (2) Minda Distribution and Services (3) Minda Auto Components and (4) Minda Rinder into and with Minda Industries ('the Scheme'), accessible on NCLT website. However, the certified copy of the order of NCLT is still awaited.According to the statutory provisions and the terms stated under the Scheme, the Scheme shall take place with effect from Appointed Date i.e. 01 April, 2019 and shall be operative from the Effective Date i.e. the date of filing of the certified copy of the order of the NCLT with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.

Upon receipt of the certified copy of the Order of the NCLT, the Company shall file the same with the Registrar of Companies, within the prescribed time.

