At meeting held on 30 January 2019

The Board of Auto at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has approved an Employee Stock Option Scheme providing for grant up to 50,00,000 Options (equity shares) to Employees in accordance with the said Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company.

