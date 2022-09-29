Board of Bajaj Electricals approves scheme of merger

At meeting held on 29 September 2022

The Board of Bajaj Electricals at its meeting held on 29 September 2022 has approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Nirlep Appliances (Transferor Company) with Bajaj Electricals (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme).

