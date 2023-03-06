Board of Best Agrolife approves capex of Rs 200 cr

On 06 March 2023

The Board of Best Agrolife has approved capex of Rs 200 crore (i,e. Rs 150 crore towards Brownfield expansion in the technical manufacturing unit of Best Crop Science (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Rs 50 crore towards Brand Building and market footprints expansion).

