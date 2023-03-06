JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.4%, Gains for third straight session
Business Standard

Board of Best Agrolife approves capex of Rs 200 cr

Capital Market 

On 06 March 2023

The Board of Best Agrolife has approved capex of Rs 200 crore (i,e. Rs 150 crore towards Brownfield expansion in the technical manufacturing unit of Best Crop Science (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Rs 50 crore towards Brand Building and market footprints expansion).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU