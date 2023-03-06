TVS Motor achieves 3 million global sales of TVS HLX series

TVS Motor Company announced that the TVS HLX series has achieved a milestone of 3 million sales across 54 countries. This is the fastest million milestone that the brand has achieved in 17 months and it represents the trust and loyalty of the global customers.

TVS HLX was first launched in 2013.

Currently, the portfolio includes TVS HLX Plus, TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150, TVS HLX 150 X, TVS HLX 150 DISC, and TVS HLX Gold. Through these diverse variants, the brand accomplishes the mobility demands of the market, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The TVS HLX series has a growing demand as it has been enabling the last-mile connectivity in Africa where it is widely used as a taxi, providing transportation to millions of passengers every day.

